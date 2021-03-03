Bobbie Smith
Funeral services for Bobbie Smith, 81, of Huntington will be held Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Dr. John W. Greene officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.
Ms. Smith was born May 17, 1939 in Huntington, Texas to the late Finice (Nerren) and James Wesley Chamblee, and died Saturday, February 27, 2021 in a local facility.
Ms. Smith was a lifelong resident of Huntington. She began her working career as a beautician, then worked in banking for 16 years, and finished her career in Data Processing at Brookshire Brothers Warehouse. In her free time, she enjoyed working in her flower beds and watching tennis matches and NBA games on tv. She also enjoyed cooking and spent much of her time preparing meals and spending time with family. Ms. Smith was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Sharon Berry of Huntington; son, Kerwin Smith and wife Tammy of Lufkin; stepdaughter, Karen Harden and husband Mark of Palestine; granddaughter, Jessa Neyland and husband Justin; grandsons, Jase Berry, Trent Smith and wife Brooklynn, Zane Smith; great-grandsons, Wyatt Neyland and River Neyland; sisters-in-law, Rita Chamblee of Huntington, Marlene Chamblee of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Burl Smith; second husband, Billy Joe Mills; and brothers, Wayne Chamblee and Don Chamblee.
Pallbearers will be Trent Smith, Zane Smith, Jase Berry, Justin Neyland, James Chamblee, Donald Chamblee, and Ricky Chamblee.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Smith, Bryon Smith, Delton Smith, and Keith Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harmony Hill Baptist Church, New Children’s Building, 2708 S. Chestnut, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.