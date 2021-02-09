Luciano Escobedo

Services for Luciano Escobedo, 82, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Escobedo died Feb. 8, 2021, in Lufkin.

Lillie Jones

Services for Lillie Jones, 76, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Jones died Feb. 7, 2021, in Lufkin.

James Richard Nelson

Memorial services for James Richard Nelson, 59, of Baytown, formerly of Alto, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Mr. Nelson was born Nov. 19, 1961, in Livingston, and died Feb. 6, 2021, in Baytown.

Thomas Williams

Service for Thomas Williams, 83, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Williams died Feb. 6, 2021, in Lufkin.