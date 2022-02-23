Valerie Mahan Epps was born February 18, 1941, in Nacogdoches, Texas, to John Martin Mahan and Mary Lily (Dominy) Mahan, and was called home by her heavenly Father on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in Lufkin.
Funeral services for Valerie Mahan Epps, 81, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, February 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Heritage Baptist Church in Lufkin with Pastor Jim Housley officiating. A Graveside committal will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery in Woodville.
Valerie was a faithful member of Heritage Baptist Church in Lufkin for many years. She was a very talented artist and enjoyed gardening, traveling, and meeting new people; she never met a stranger.
She is survived by her daughter, Analicia Weatherby of Woodville, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Patrick Shipp of Laneville, TX; granddaughter and husband, Jessica and Ian Sheldon of Clear Lake, TX; grandson, Bo Karkula of Austin, TX; grandson, Trenton Clark of Anchorage, AK; along with numerous cousins, her church family, lifelong friends, and her beloved granddog, Chopper.
Ms. Epps was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Fred Mahan.
Honorary pallbearer will be Clint Johnson.
Special memorials may be made to Heritage Baptist Church, 1910 S. John Redditt Dr., Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 25, 2022, at Heritage Baptist Church in Lufkin, prior to the funeral service.
