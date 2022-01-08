Roy Kelly Roberts died Monday, January 3, 2022. Dr. Roberts had been a resident of Lufkin, Texas since July 1970.
Kelly was born to Dorrise and Anna Lou Roberts in Titus County, Texas August 31, 1942. Kelly graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1960. While at MPHS Kelly was a member of the Tiger football team which reached the state semi-finals in Fort Worth, Texas in 1959.
Kelly attended Baylor University in Waco, Texas from 1960 through 1964 on a four-year athletic football scholarship. Kelly played on two bowl teams while at Baylor including the 1963 Bluebonnet Bowl in which Baylor defeated LSU. Kelly received his BS from Baylor in 1964.
From 1964-1968 Kelly attended the Baylor School of Dentistry in Dallas, Texas and he received his D.D.S. in 1968. During his enrollment in dental school Kelly was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve and upon graduation entered the Army as a Captain.
While in the Army from 1968 through 1970, Kelly became a member of the 82nd Airborne and was also a member of the Golden Knights while stationed at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
From 1970 through the early 1990s Kelly operated a private dental practice in Lufkin. During those years Kelly always especially enjoyed having children from the Lufkin State School as patients.
Kelly is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Cristy Roberts of Houston, Texas, his daughter and son-in-law, Leigh (Roberts) and Daniel Bates and Daniel’s two sons, Logan and Mason, all of Nacogdoches, Texas. Kelly is also survived by a niece and two nephews.
Kelly was preceded in death by his parents, Dorrise and Anne Lou Roberts, and his brother, John David Roberts.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home and no services are scheduled at this time. The family has requested that any expressions of sympathy be made by contributing to the American Cancer Society, 212 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or A.S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 2090-6929.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.
