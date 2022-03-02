A Celebration of Life service for Janette Cox of Lufkin, Texas, will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Madison Garcia and Reverend Steve Fieldcamp officiating. Graveside interment was held Monday, February 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in Bethesda Cemetery near Weatherford, Texas.
Mary Janette (Cranford) was born October 29, 1920, in Mineral Wells, Texas, to the late Viola (Clements) and Leonard Cranford. She died February 24, 2022, at PineCrest with Hospice in the Pines. She was blessed to live in her home until February 15, 2022.
Janette attended Mineral Wells High School where she excelled in home economics and had an interest in nursing. She married J. R. Cox in 1937, and they celebrated 73 years of marriage in 2010. While Dad served in the Pacific in World War II, she worked as a switchboard operator in Portland, Oregon, where she also took flying lessons. Following Dad’s return, they lived in Ennis, Jacksonville, and Stamford, Texas, before moving to Lufkin in 1954 where Dad was a buyer with Perry Brothers. She and J. R. were active members of the First United Methodist Church and the couples’ class. Janette grew up loving the Lord and gospel music.
Dancing was a major part of their lives from the mid 1930’s until July of 2010. They also played golf and bridge and maintained friendships of all ages. Mom (Nana) was a loving, kind, devoted, and generous wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a wonderful homemaker and cook who loved to entertain and knew no bounds when it came to family.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda and Jerry Merriman of Lufkin, Texas, and Tamara and Jeff Hauser of Southlake, Texas; grandchildren John Merriman of New York City, New York, James Merriman of Oakland, California, Joy (Merriman) and Will Long of Burbank, California, Ryan Hauser of Wichita, Kansas, and Rebecca Hauser of Southlake, Texas. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their children.
In addition to her parents, Janette was preceded in death by her husband, J. R. Cox; sister, Lura Dee Coon; brothers, Tommy, Leonard, Eileen and Bud (Fern) Cranford
We wish to thank Dr. Michael Huber and staff of CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital, Hospice in the Pines, and the nurses and staff at PineCrest for their excellent and loving care.
The family will welcome friends before the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Hospice in the Pines, or a charity of your choice.
