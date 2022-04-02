Mass of Christian Burial for Arnold H. “Pop” Montes, Jr., 70, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Fr. Denzil Vithanage officiating. Interment will follow in Moral Cemetery in Nacogdoches. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Monday evening in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Montes was born June 29, 1951 in Nacogdoches, Texas to the late Tommie (Rodrigues) and Arnold H. Montes, Sr., and died Thursday, March 31, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Montes resided in Lufkin most of his life. He served in the Army National Guard. He began his career at Southland Paper Mill and eventually became a successful investor in real estate and other business ventures throughout Texas.
Mr. Montes loved staying busy and riding his tractor. He enjoyed classic cars, staying at “The Barn”, spending time with family and friends, and attending his granddaughters’ dance recitals. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Survivors include his son, Chad Montes and Heather Wyatt of The Woodlands and Cory Montes and fiancée Leslie Anders of Lufkin; granddaughters, Grace Montes of Kilgore and Vivian Montes of Lufkin; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cindy and Monty Stafford and Rhonda and John David Slack, all of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Monte and Charlotte Montes of Bronson; sister-in-law, Shannon Montes of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ann Montes; and brother, Greg Montes.
Pallbearers will be Harvey Lazarine, Sid Johnson, Frank Rodrigues, Vaughn Turner, Daniel Barrera, and Blas Tovar.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
