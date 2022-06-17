Funeral services for Earl Carr, 86, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Fairview Baptist Church with Brother Gene Hazell officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Earl was born in Coldspring, Texas on November 23, 1935 to Jesse James Carr and Vera Lee (Burks) Carr. They moved to Diboll when he was 4 years old. He graduated from Diboll High School and joined the air force upon graduation. While stationed at Brooks Air Force base in San Antonio he met Joyce Evelyn Tryheart on a blind date. They were married on August 31, 1956. They were married for 65 years and were blessed with 3 children. He was in the Air Force 10 years and was stationed in Greenland and Chartreux, France. Upon returning to East Texas he worked for Cooper Foods for 10 years and Swindell Satterwhite Volkswagen dealership. He went to work in the water department for the City of Diboll and worked up to Director of Public Works. He retired for health reasons. Earl was a 50 year member of the Burke Masonic Lodge #833 A.F. & A.M. and the Burke Order of the Eastern Star #1098. Upon retirement, Earl loved to travel and see new things in his and Joyce’s RV. They belonged to the Lufkin Sam’s Club and traveled all over the US and Canada. Earl and Joyce spent several summers in Vermont doing mission work and they also went to Honduras and Peru for mission work. Earl loved the Lord, his church, and his family. He was a member and deacon at Fairview Baptist Church.
Earl is survived by his wife, Joyce of Lufkin; son, Ray and Cathie Carr of Pollok; daughter, Cathy and Ralph Isham of Kerrville; daughter, Evelyn and Mark Walker of Lufkin; grandson, Matt and Jessica Webb and their children Clay, Kendall, Kevin, Kayleigh of Lufkin; granddaughter, Jessica and Michael Burns and their children Olivia, Charlie, Simon and Edith of Belton; granddaughter, Amanda and Chris Chalman and their children Ramona and Max of Round Rock; granddaughter, Christy and Bobby Tumlinson and their son Robert of Denton; granddaughter, Stacey and Brant Herchman and their children Brantly and Ember of Lufkin; grandson, Mark Isham and his son Bryce of Kerrville; granddaughter, Annie Davis and her daughter Lincoln of Pollok; granddaughter, Carrli and Karen Menchaca of Lufkin; grandson, Jimmy Carr of San Antonio; sister-in-law, Linda Carr of Port Neches; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Cecil Ray Carr; and his in-laws, Walter and Faye Beran.
Pallbearers will be Trent Squyers, Kenneth Hayes, Dwayne Windham, Jerry Goins, Gerald Willard, and Jimmy Fitzgerald.
Honorary pallbearers are Bill Stoval and Marlon Register.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Affinity Hospice, 2708 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901, or Fairview Baptist Church Building Fund, 3742 FM 2108, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.