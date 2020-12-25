Romelda Ruth (Dawson) Stewart was born April 12, 1935 in Wells, Texas to the late Ruth Edna (Hannah) and Alfred Dawson. She passed peacefully from this world December 22, 2020 just hours before her anniversary to the love her life, the late Hall Hubert Stewart. She married Hall, December 23, 1953. She left her job as an LVN in Jacksonville, Texas to become the devoted wife of a veteran and DPS officer.
Mrs. Stewart is the beloved mother to Randy, Sandy, Marvin, and Belisa. She worked as a stay at home mom to raise her children. In a single income family, she made sure her children had everything they needed and more. At one time, she even took in ironing clothes for 10 cents an item. She was a hard worker with an incredible green thumb for growing anything, and she spent countless hours in her front porch swing praying and singing hymns. Her greatest treasure was being a mom. In later years, she ran a daycare from her home and eventually took up part time employment with Lufkin ISD as a substitute teacher and paraprofessional for the Junior High East in-school suspension program. She adored children of all ages and took great pride in reminding each and every one of them how special they were throughout the years. Her children often and willingly shared her with others. They were not the only ones to call her Mom over the years.
As time marched on and grandchildren entered the picture, she gave more love than she ever knew possible. Not only was she there in an instant if she was needed, but she made her grandbabies know they were the center of her heart. There were many sleepovers equipped with pancakes and chocolate milk, hours counting and rolling pennies, trips to the bread store to buy all the treats you desired, endless and ironically, expensive, trips to the Dollar Store, and a basket kept full of each grandbabies’ favorite goodies (just in case they stopped by). Holidays were her biggest joy. Everyone had something meticulously picked out just for them. Romelda honored each member of the family by making their favorite dish. Those lucky enough to have witnessed a holiday at the Stewart house were astonished by the amount of love that woman could bake into a meal, and how they were instantly made a part of the family.
All of this to say, the family did not just lose their mother, but our community lost an amazing, compassionate woman whose love for the Lord shone through her in how she loved others. In recent years, the struggle with health issues and dementia slowed her down, but she never stopped loving her family or people she counted as family. On Tuesday evening, she received her reward, and was reunited just in time for the most important day of the year to her — her wedding anniversary. Even dementia could never let her forget her anniversary. Each year, she always remembered and missed her husband tearfully. This year, they are together for what would be their 67th anniversary. God is good.
Survivors include all four of her children and their spouses: Randy and Kathy Stewart of Lufkin, Sandra and Mark Dearing of Lufkin, Marvin and Alisha Stewart of Hudson, and Belisa and Matt Haas of Lufkin, grandchildren and spouses: Dustin and Leslie Stewart, Chelsey and Jeff Johnson, Issac and Delaina Dearing, Jacob Dearing, Patrick and Haley Stewart, Samantha Stewart, Stewart Haas, Hannah Grace Haas, Dawson Haas, and Chapman Haas; seven great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Hall Hubert Stewart and her only sibling, Ronald Dawson.
Due to COVID risks, she will be laid to rest at Jarrett Cemetery in Jacksonville, Texas December 26, 2020 alongside her parents, and her brother with only family attending the graveside. The family encourages all to take cautious care of one another during this pandemic and support anyone you may know dealing with the effects of dementia on a loved one.
