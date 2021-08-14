Melvin Troy Carpenter
Melvin Troy Carpenter, born October 15, 1928 in Lufkin, Texas died August 3, 2021 in Huntsville, Texas at the age of 92.
Mel cared deeply, loved generously, and leaves his family a legacy of joy. Mel was predeceased by his wife, Martha Carpenter; parents, Leslie and Biddie Carpenter and brothers, Horace and Floyd Elvis. He is survived by his daughter, Kim Morris (Jerry); son, Todd Carpenter; 2 grandchildren, Jeff Morris (Karyn) and Amy Bryant (Jonathan) and many nieces and nephews.
Mel modeled what it means to be a dedicated husband, loving father, loyal friend and faithful follower of Jesus. Mel was a pillar to his family and a staple in his community and leaves a legacy to remember.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation for the care and concern of Mel by so many supportive friends and neighbors. A small private memorial will be held in Lovelady, Texas.
