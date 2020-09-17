Elize Dove
Services for Elize Dove, 67, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mr. Dove was born Feb. 16, 1953, in Nacogdoches and died Sept. 10, 2020, in Lufkin.
De'Aubrey Emmanuel Marquel Jones
Services for De'Aubrey Emmanuel Marquel Jones, 14, of Lufkin, will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at All Families Mortuary Center. Mr. Jones was born Nov. 17, 2005, and died Sept. 16, 2020, at his residence.
Hogan Whitaker
Services for Hogan Whitaker, 77, of Alto, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Simpson Chapel in Tadmor. Interment will follow in the St.Thomas Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Whitaker was born Oct. 27, 1942, in Alto and died Sept. 12, 2020, in Alto.
