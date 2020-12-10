Funeral services for George Emery Rowe, 86, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with his son, Brother Gary Rowe, officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Rowe was born August 19, 1934 in Daingerfield, Texas to the late Elma Lillie (Bryant) and Elvie Bryant Rowe, and died Monday, December 7, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Rowe served in the U.S. Army and worked for Great Western Trucking. He was a member of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F. & A.M. and the Scottish Rite. He never met a stranger and enjoyed visiting with everyone. He was known for his smile and his laugh. Mr. Rowe was a member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Keith Forsythe of Lufkin, Thomas and Frances Rowe of Beaumont, and Gary and Christi Rowe of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Reba and Bill Crager of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Jason and Delia Crager of Pike Road, Alabama, Brad and Kelley Crager of Rochester, New York, Brian Crager, Blake and Ashley Crager, all of Lufkin, Daniel and Daena Rowe of Belton, Hunter and Kelsee Rowe, Caden Rowe, Casen Rowe, all of Lufkin, Ryan and Miranda Forsythe of Beaumont, Misty and Chris Koru of Wichita Falls, Zach and Kelsey Rowe, Ann Rowe, both of Beaumont, and Christian Rowe of College Station; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, Will and Doris Rowe of Avinger and Barney Rowe of Longview; sisters and brother-in-law, Coriene Littlefield of Daingerfield, Elvie Crowley of Mount Pleasant, and Bonnie and John Pace of Avinger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 60 years, Louise F. Rowe; and brothers, John Rowe, Buck Rowe and Ernest Rowe.
Pallbearers will be Mr. Rowe’s grandsons.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
