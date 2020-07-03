Janet Marion Carnegis
Janet Marion Carnegis, 89, of Lufkin, was born June 26, 1931, and died July 2, 2020, at the Pinnacle Senior Living facility in Lufkin. The family will have a private Mass at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church followed by a private burial service in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home, directors.
Justin Mowrey
Services for Justin Mowrey, 30, of Diboll, formerly of Atascocita, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Harmony Hill Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Russell Cemetery in Rusk. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Mowrey was born April 12, 1990, and died June 30, 2020, at his residence.
Sherry Gale Steele
Private services are pending for Sherry Gale Steele, 66, of Lufkin. Mrs. Steele was born Aug. 13, 1953, and died July 1, 2020, at her residence. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Wilma Worry
Services for Wilma Worry, 93, of San Augustine, are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Ms. Worry was born July 2, 1927, in San Augustine and died July 2, 2020, in San Augustine.
