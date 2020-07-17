Marjorie L. Bass
Funeral services for Marjorie L. Bass, 81, of Diboll were held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Lester McAdams officiating. Interment followed in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Bass was born September 10, 1938 in Shelby County, Texas to the late Mary Beatrice (Bates) and Ewell Norris, and died Friday, July 10, 2020 in a local hospital. She resided in Diboll most of her life and was a teacher’s aide at Diboll Primary School for 10 years. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, fishing, cooking and crocheting. Mrs. Bass was a member of Truitt Chapel Baptist Church in Joaquin.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Clarence Dewayne Bass and Deena Houston of Diboll and Lane Bass of Burke; grandchildren and spouses, Blake and Rosa Bass, Carol Ann and Matt Cotten, Andrew and Lauren Bass, Jennifer and Damon Scoggin; great-grandchildren, Hayden Moss, KK Moss, Luke Cotten, Macy Ward, Paige Ward, and Bug Scoggin; sister, Johnnie Thomas of Joaquin; brother-in-law, Jerry Bass of Joaquin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 56 years, Clarence Emmitt Bass; grandson, Bradley Bass; daughter-in-law, Tammy Bass; brothers, T.J. Williams and J.R. Williams; and sister-in-law, Annie Richard.
Pallbearers will be Michael McGuire, Raymond Mason, Terry Mason, Wayne Ward, Tom Berry, and Damon Scoggin.
Honorary pallbearers will be the employees of the Angelina County Airport and residents of the Kervin Trailer Park at Sam Rayburn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Angelina County Airport, 800 Airport Blvd., Diboll, Texas 75941.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.