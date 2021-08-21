Doris Elizabeth (Scoggins) Taylor
Doris Elizabeth (Scoggins) Taylor, born in Lufkin, TX in 1940, left this earth on July 17, 2021, to be in the arms of our Lord and Savior.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Dell Scoggins and Winnie Fred (Morris) Scoggins. She is survived and will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Robert E. Taylor, her three children, Beverly (Darric), Steven (Joanne), and Jill (Mack), her grandchildren, Austin Hall, Collin Hall, Jeannie Taylor, and Joshua Taylor, and her three sisters and lifelong best friends, Winnie (J.B.), Jenny (Butch), and Susie (George), along with many nieces and nephews whom she greatly loved.
Doris grew up in Lufkin, TX, where she shared many happy times with her sisters and cousins and where she met her husband Robert. She loved to travel, starting with her first trip to Switzerland with her Girl Scout Troop when she was a teenager. Her travels continued as the wife of an Army officer, moving to France when their oldest daughter, Beverly, was a baby and where their son Steven was born. Their final tour as a family was to Kuwait City, Kuwait. They settled back in Fort Worth where Doris continued her teaching career, first in Kennedale and then with the FWISD, teaching 7th and 8th grade magnet Earth Science. She was a natural and gifted teacher, always sharing her knowledge with patience, kindness, and creativity with both her children and her many beloved students.
Doris was a loving and devoted mother, always putting the needs of her children first and making decisions with their best interests at heart. From teaching them to tie their shoes using two laces pinned to a cork board, to laughing when they “polished” the whole house with Ben Gay, she truly shined as a Mom.
Doris and Robert were by each other’s side through good times and bad for over 60 years. Although they may not have always agreed politically, they shared many common interests. They traveled the world through both of their careers and enjoyed leisure trips to Hawaii and other spots around the U.S. and Canada.
After retirement, Doris continued to enjoy travel, taking many “sister” trips to Europe, Nova Scotia, and throughout the U.S. She also went on two mission trips to Chicuque, Mozambique, and helped with the planning of a third trip. She continued to substitute teach and was involved with her church. She had a life-long love of learning and a passion for education. She sponsored several students in Mozambique so they could attend college and enjoyed talking with her grandchildren about their classes as they pursued their college educations.
Despite having suffered a stroke three years ago, Doris kept her sparkling personality and her sassy sense of humor. Shortly after her stroke, the nurse was asking her the typical “what’s the date, who’s the President…” type of questions. Her response was to ask him “Why don’t you ask me something hard like the half-life of radioactive Carbon 14?” She not only gave us a huge laugh but let us know that our Doris/Mom/Mimi was still with us and we all treasure the gift of having had three more years with her.
We hope you all will remember Doris with love and laughter and choose each day to be happy, as she always did.
Please join us for a memorial service to celebrate her life:
Saturday August 28, 2021 11:00 a.m. CDT
Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church
6101 Morriss Rd
Flower Mound TX 75028
***Please note, masks and/or social distancing may be required during the service depending on COVID-19 requirements in place at that time.***
Donations in her memory can be made to either of the following:
Checks can be mailed to:
Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church
6101 Morriss Rd
Flower Mound TX 75028
In the memo field, please state “In memory of Doris Taylor – African Mission Fund”
Girl Scouts of America — https://www.girlscouts.org/en/adults/donate.html
