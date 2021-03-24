Alena Wanda O’Neill of Hudson joined her many friends and family in Heaven Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the age of 90. She was born October 10, 1930 to Ernest Hill and Lenis Higdon Hill in Hitson (Fisher County), Tx.
Her mother died when she was only 5 months old. She grew up on her grandparents’ cotton farm in Hamlin, TX. She attended Hardin Simmons University before marrying Roy Thompson in 1950. Together they had three children. She worked hard as a waitress and checking groceries to make ends meet. After a divorce, she married Michael O’Neill and moved to Temple where she touched many lives working at Scott and White hospital.
Wanda moved to Hudson in 1982 to be closer to her daughter’s family. She worked at Lancewood Mini Mart for two years where she met and became friends with many of the Hudson residents. She instantly became a Hudson Hornet fan and was seen at most all Hudson sporting events tee ball to Varsity for 25 years. She was a sports enthusiast and an avid watcher of the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers.
She retired from the Texas Highway Department after 10 years as a receptionist. Upon retirement, she helped organize and attended the annual breakfast for the retirees. She never met a stranger and had many special friends from her workplaces, sporting events and church activities.
Church was always a big part of Wanda’s life. In Hudson, she joined Lancewood Baptist 38 years ago where she served God in every way. She lived her life through Jesus with peace, joy, patience, kindness, modesty, and most of all Love. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life and she showed them God every day with the way she lived and loved.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Brit and Nan Thompson of Mt. Enterprise, her son, Charlie Thompson of Abilene and her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Danny Vines of Hudson; five grandchildren, Jimmy and Jade Thompson, Matt Vines, Justin and Jami Thompson, Melisa Whittle, and Haley and David Womack; fourteen great-grandchildren — Asher, Sage, Jeb, Levi, and Canaan Thompson, Peyton and Annabell Vines, Jace, Julia and Jared Thompson, Chandler, Bethany and Breana Whittle, and Nora Womack.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, T E and Alpha Hill; special aunt, Nora Belle Hill; sisters and brothers-in-law, Juanita and Roger Bradshaw and Polly and Bob Cox; brothers and sisters-in-law, Edwin and June Hill and Gordon and Lois Hill; father of her children, Roy Thompson; husband, Michael O’Neill; and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Wanda’s life on this earth ended after a 10-year challenge with Lewy Body Dementia. Even through that decline, all that met her could see her sweet and loving spirit and her love for Jesus. Her final years and days were honored by the loving care shown her by her special caretakers that were more like family — Gloria and Joe Sweet, Chelsey Green and Sherecia Shepherd. Thank you all for truly loving my mother even through the challenges of dementia. I thank God for you all.
There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. officiated by her grandson, Reverend Justin Thompson. After the service, all are invited to an Ice Cream Social in the Carroway Family Reception Room.
Memorial donations may be made to Lancewood Baptist Church, PO Box 155938, Lufkin, TX 75915.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.