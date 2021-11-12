Services for Bob Beam, 72, of Kennard, will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Beam was born Sept. 4, 1949, and died Nov. 10, 2021, at his residence.
Melvin Jackson
Services for Melvin Jackson, 60, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Father’s House of Faith. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mr. Jackson was born May 14, 1963, in Silsby and died Oct. 31, 2021, in Houston. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Betty Joyce Lyons
Services for Betty Joyce Lyons, 85, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Mrs. Lyons was born Aug. 28, 1936, and died Nov. 9, 2021, in a local nursing facility.
James Rhone
Services for James Elton Rhone, 90, of Diboll, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Lottie & Arthur Temple Civic Center in Diboll. Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. Saturday. Interment will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery in Camden. Mr. Rhone was born April 23, 1931, in Long Leaf, Louisiana, and died Nov. 2, 2021, in Frisco. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Amy Jo Smothermon
Graveside services for Amy Jo Smothermon, 51, of Pollok, will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Ms. Smothermon was born July 25, 1970, and died Nov. 7, 2021, in a local hospital. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Sherman Lynn Snelson
Services for Sherman Lynn Snelson, 68, of Huntington, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Shawnee Prairie Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Manning Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Carroway Funeral Home in Huntington. Mr. Snelson was born Nov. 24, 1952, in Lufkin and died Nov. 10, 2021, in Lufkin.
Sereta Thornton
Graveside services for Sereta Thornton, 71, of Palestine, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Jonesville Cemetery. Mrs. Thornton was born Dec. 13, 1949, in Palestine and died Nov. 10, 2021, in Palestine. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
