Dennis Wayne Burch
Graveside service for Dennis Wayne Burch, 62, of Bronson, will be Thursday at Rosevine Cemetery. He was born Sept. 26, 1958, in San Augustine, and died April 13, 2021, in Bronson. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
Glenda Hathaway
Glenda Hathaway, 81, of Nacogdoches, died April 12, 2021, in Nacogdoches. She was born June 8, 1939. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary Funeral Home.
Sandra L. (Hackney) Price
Services for Sandra L. (Hackney) Price, 74, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the All Families Mortuary Center. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. She was born Dec. 5, 1946, in Lufkin and died April 10, 2021, in Lufkin.
