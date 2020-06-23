Geordan Schelby Lynch entered into the presence of his Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday May 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Amanda Lynch of Carrollton, TX, his daughter Dixie Kay of Elkhart, TX, his grandparents Freddie and Margaret Rose Davis of Lufkin, TX, his mother, Mary Davis, his sisters Kyra Davis, Kirsten Colson and Sharon Lynn Colson of Lufkin, his father Shawn Lynch of Richmond, KY, and a close circle of “brothers”, ”sisters”, and friends he shared his life with.
Geordan, “Geo” to his friends, was born July 20, 1991 in Coldwater, Ohio, then moved to his grandparent’s home in Lufkin, TX. Geordan earned the rank of Eagle Scout from the Boy Scouts of America and was serving his country in the Texas Army National Guard. Geordan became a father in 2015, when Dixie Kay was born. She was the light and joy of his life. Geordan and Amanda’s began their life together in 2017 and married before God and family in 2019. Geordan was a great joy to all who knew him. A memorial service celebrating Geordan’s life will take place on June 29, 2020, 2:00 pm, at Heartland Church, 4020 Nazarene Dr, Carrollton, TX 75010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.