Virginia Ruth Reed, 84, of Lufkin, was born August 23, 1938, in Niagara, New York, to the late Virgil Dean Ford and Lena Irene Wilson, and died Sunday, October 2, 2022, under the care of Hospice in the Pines, in Lufkin, TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Jerry Ellis Reed who passed away on February 19, 2020.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Valena and Kyle Spradley of Lufkin, daughter and son-in-law, Jerri and Mike Boling of Palm Bay Florida, grandson and wife, TJ and Morgan Wheat of Plano, grandson and partner, David Rich and Christopher Troescher-Bradley of Melbourne, Florida, granddaughter, Olivia Spradley of Nacogdoches, Tx, great grandsons, Thomas and Nolan Wheat of Plano, Texas.
Mrs. Reed was preceded in death by her parents. She was of the Baptist faith.
The family will be holding a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Hospice in the Pines, 1504 West Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Mrs. Reed grew up in upstate New York and always loved art. She did a bit of modeling and then left for Dallas, Texas where she met the love of her life, Jerry Reed. They loved to travel and moved to California for a short time where their first daughter, Valena was born, they then came back to Dallas and 4 years later, daughter, Jerri Lynn was born. They served the church by teaching Sunday School; Virginia was known for the Flannel Graph Bible stories she created and shared with the children while Jerry drove the Church Bus to pick up the children that didn’t have a way to get there. She was a bank teller for many years and then she and Jerry moved to Missouri to be close to her family and they became entrepreneurs by starting Eagle Alternator and Starter Service. They retired and moved to Lufkin in 2006 where she continued to be involved in Bible Study and loved going to the Potluck dinners held in Inverness Mobile Home Park where she and Jerry lived. She began her battle with Alzheimer’s 7 years ago but never lost her love of art and creating.
Her daughters and grandchildren remember many hours making cookies and treats; especially at Christmas and how much she loved flowers and working in her garden.
Her favorite Bible Verse is Isaiah 40:37 “But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength, they will soar on wings like Eagles, they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”
