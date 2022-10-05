shafer square sept 2021

Virginia Ruth Reed, 84, of Lufkin, was born August 23, 1938, in Niagara, New York, to the late Virgil Dean Ford and Lena Irene Wilson, and died Sunday, October 2, 2022, under the care of Hospice in the Pines, in Lufkin, TX.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Jerry Ellis Reed who passed away on February 19, 2020.