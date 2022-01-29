Funeral services for Claudie Lou Holland, 82, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jeff Robinson officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.
Mrs. Holland was born December 10, 1939 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Solvie (Christie) and Claude Trevathan, and died Thursday, January 27, 2022 in a local hospital.
Claudie graduated Valedictorian of her Hudson High School Class and carried that love of learning into adulthood where she was a substitute teacher at Hudson for many years after retiring from Lufkin Industries. She had an extremely close bond with her two sisters and they never let a day go by without talking to one another. She enjoyed following NASCAR series while her son worked for Earnhardt, and took an interest in baseball later in life, thanks to a local hometown hero. Her faithful companions, Johnny Cash, Abigail, and Sugar, always brought her comfort and a smile to her face. Her family recalls how strong Claudie was, how she always put others needs before her own, how loving and caring she was, how deeply they will miss her but how blessed they were to had their “Mamaw” in their life.
Claudie had two loves of her life, her husband, Jake, and her precious granddaughter, Stevi, both of whom made her life complete.
Survivors include her son, Steve Holland of Lufkin; granddaughter, Stevi Holland of Lufkin; along with extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jake Holland; and sisters, Betty Alexander and Joyce Alexander.
Pallbearers will be Billy Whitley, Jeb Stringer, Ken Holland, Donnie Mayo, John McCarty, and Michael McCarty.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
