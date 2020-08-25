Eramen 'E. L.' Brown
Services for E. L. Brown, 75, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Brown died Aug. 23, 2020, in Houston.
Intha Irene Huffman
Intha Irene Huffman, 76, of Pollok, was born June 15, 1944, and died Aug. 20, 2020, in a local hospice facility. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Erik Duane Oliver
Services for Erik Duane Oliver, 38, of Pollok will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Pollok Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Oliver was born Dec. 21, 1981, in Lufkin, and died Aug. 22, 2020, in Wells.
Rachel Fay Spruell
Rachel Fay Spruell, 84, was born Oct. 16, 1935, and died Aug. 21, 2020, in a local nursing facility. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service is to be scheduled at a later date. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
