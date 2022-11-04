Funeral services for Kenneth Ray Ripley of Lufkin will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Keith Bickley officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.
Kenneth Ray Ripley was born February 27, 1934 in Kennard, Texas, and joined his family in Heaven Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the age of 88. He was the son of Frank “Buddy” Ripley and Gladys (Brock) Ripley.
At six weeks of age Kenneth lost his mother due to complications from childbirth. He grew up traveling back and forth between Nederland and Lufkin living with several different relatives throughout his childhood. He eventually settled in Lufkin where he met and married his wife, Frances Kendrick. He served in the U.S. Army in Fort Benning, Georgia before returning to Lufkin. He worked at Luftex Machine Shop for over 20 years. Upon leaving Luftex he started his own business, Ripley’s Auto Sales, which eventually became Ripley’s Auto and Tractor Sales. Over the years “Rip” developed many lasting friendships and enjoyed entertaining his friends at the shop with cake and coffee. Also, there were plenty of lively debates and conversations had there.
He loved his two daughters with all his heart and was a wonderful father who taught them compassion, humility, resilience, and a strong work ethic. He was a wonderful grandfather to his grandchildren, and they all have great childhood memories of weekend sleepovers, trips to the lake house and driving over the land to check on his herd of over 100 cattle.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lovenia Frances (Kendrick) Ripley of Lufkin; daughters and spouses, Debra and Mike Walsh and Vicki and Frank Hernandez, all of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Doug and Christina Boyd, Micah and Dallas Sharp, and Chris and Mason Garcia; great-grandchildren, Blain Boyd, Shia Boyd, Max Sharp, Jackson Garcia and Olivia Garcia; brothers and spouses, David Ripley of Aransas Pass and Mike and Nancy Ripley of Coppell; sisters and spouses, Barbara Mills of St. Francisville, Louisiana, Eloise Ripley of Montgomery, and Pam and Randell Ensley of Orange; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Earl Ripley; and granddaughter, Stephanie Boyd.
Pallbearers will be Doug Boyd, Chris Garcia, Blain Boyd, Mike Ripley, Dallas Sharp and Mike Walsh.
Honorary pallbearer will be Frank Hernandez.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the services.
We would like to thank the Hospice in the Pines staff, especially Bridgette Moore and Pebbles Steadham.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
