Funeral services for Kenneth Ray Ripley of Lufkin will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Keith Bickley officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.

Kenneth Ray Ripley was born February 27, 1934 in Kennard, Texas, and joined his family in Heaven Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the age of 88. He was the son of Frank “Buddy” Ripley and Gladys (Brock) Ripley.