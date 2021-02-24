Donald L. James
Funeral services for Donald L. James, 60, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. Interment will follow at Simpson Cemetery in Pollok.
Mr. James was born May 24, 1960 in Lufkin, Texas, to John D. James and Janice Onita (Thompson) James, and died Monday, February 22, 2021 after fighting a hard battle with leukemia.
Mr. James was a hard worker and worked his whole life in construction, where he earned the nickname “Super”. He was an avid hunter and loved all animals. Above all, Mr. James loved his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lindsey and Chris Baxter of Lufkin; daughter, Lacie Ross of Lufkin; grandchildren, Clayton Ross, Cody Ross, and Caydee Ross, all of Lufkin; significant other, Laurie’L Kirkley of Lufkin; stepchildren, Skylar Schoen and Raven Schoen, both of Santa Fe, TX; step grandchildren, Brooklyn Schoen, Brayden Schoen, and Brantley Schoon, all of Santa Fe, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Larry Wayne and Martha James of Lufkin; mother of his children, Kay James-Dunn of Lufkin; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bobby Don James.
Pallbearers will be Clayton Ross, Cody Ross, Chris Baxter, Alex Penson, Stephen Stockman, and Keith Sumrall.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
