Funeral services for Margie Jo Carson Franklin, 91, of Pollok will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 2:00 pm in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Keith Bickley officiating. Interment will follow in Gann Cemetery.
Margie was born on April 15, 1931 in Pollok to the late Floy and Fannie Carson. She passed away in Lufkin on October 19, 2022.
Margie grew up in the Pollok community with her parents and sister Mary. She graduated from Central High School in 1949 and then attended Massey Business School. Margie worked for Land O’Pines for several years before marrying Kenneth G. Franklin on December 15, 1956. During Kenneth’s military career they lived in France, Germany, and several US states, welcoming son Kenny in 1958 while in France and daughter Kathy in 1962 while in Alabama. Upon Kenneth’s retirement in 1971, they made their home in Pollok. Margie first worked in the office at Lehman’s Pipe & Steel and later served as a US Post Office rural mail carrier.
Margie became “Meme” when her first grandson Jace was born in 1987 followed by Tanner and Joshua. She had a special bond with each and was always there to support them. Margie was delighted when her first great-granddaughter Sophia arrived in 2015 and later welcomed Isabel and Elena.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Kenny and Geralyn Franklin; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Randy Lewis; grandsons, Jace Lewis, Tanner Franklin, Joshua Lewis and wife Reyna; great-granddaughters, Sophia, Isabel, and Elena Lewis; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and J.C. Crawford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Kenneth Gerald Franklin.
Pallbearers will be Steve Crawford, Tommy Crawford, Trent Crawford, Daniel Fenley, Tyler Fenley, and Terry O’Quinn.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the services.
