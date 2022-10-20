Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Margie Jo Carson Franklin, 91, of Pollok will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 2:00 pm in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Keith Bickley officiating. Interment will follow in Gann Cemetery.

Margie was born on April 15, 1931 in Pollok to the late Floy and Fannie Carson. She passed away in Lufkin on October 19, 2022.