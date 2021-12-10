Carolyn Lanette Morgan, 65 of Huntington, fell asleep in death November 17, 2021 at her sisters home in Splendora surrounded by her family. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.
Carolyn was born March 17, 1956, In Houston, Texas to Elsie Katherine [ Quarles ] and Jess Willard Johnson
Carolyn was a phlebotomist at Woodland Heights Medical Center for 18 years. She lived in Huntington, Texas most of her life. She will be remembered as a loving, sweet, good natured wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who loved to laugh. She was happiest when working in her flower garden, sitting on the porch watching her hummingbirds eat, going to the beach and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 29 years Ernie Morgan of Huntington, son Timothy Forsythe of Pollock, daughter Jessica Pina of Diboll, grandson Jacob Forsythe of Maryland, granddaughter Madison Forsythe of Pollock, and Ah’miya Thomas of Diboll, sisters and brother-in-law Dianne and Michael Hoffart of Splendora, Tx, Deborah Rice of Carrollton, Georgia, and twin sister Marilyn Faulkner of Splendora, Texas, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Rhonda And Bob Gett of Zavalla, sister-in-law Janet Hinson of Diboll, and numerous neices, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Katherine and Willard Johnson, son John David Forsythe , grandson Lowell Thomas Lee Forsythe and mother-in-law and father-in-law Janice and James Morgan of Zavalla.
