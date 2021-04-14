Charles Broussard
Funeral services for Charles Broussard, 75, of Trinity will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jack Black officiating. Interment will follow in the Jonesville Cemetery.
Mr. Broussard was born January 2, 1946 in Winnie, Texas to the late Lena Gatley (Wiessie) and Francis Edward Earl Broussard. He left this earth to be with his Lord Jesus Christ Monday, April 12, 2021.
Mr. Broussard served 22 years, 6 months, and 13 days in the U.S. Army in Germany, Korea, and the United States. He had an unbelievable love for our Lord, his family, including his church family, and his many, many friends.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Ruth (Russell) Broussard of Trinity; sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas and Lynette Grimes of Cleveland, James Broussard of Palestine, Derrick and Carolyn Broussard of Lake Charles, Louisiana; daughters and son-in-law, Tori and Owen Queen of San Antonio and Kelly Jordan of Trinity; 22 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sister, Bertha Mills of Beaumont; brothers and sister-in-law, Robert and Deborah Broussard of Marion and James “Shorty” Russell of Huntington; sister-in-law, Carol Ann Russell of Lufkin; special friend of more than 40 years, Linda Shy of Joplin, Missouri; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Bronson and Ada Russell; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Billy Mills, Albert “PeeWee” and Blanche Russell, Bob and Louise Thompson, Irvin Russell, Bob and Ruby Roberts, and Jerry Russell.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
