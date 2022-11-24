Paul L. Parker was born in Athens, TX on September 2, 1948, to Darold E. Parker and Mary Saxon Parker. Paul passed away surrounded by his family and friends on November 20, 2022.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Darold and Mary Parker, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mildred and Sebern Watley. He is survived by his wife of over 53 years, Sue Parker; daughter Shannon Mattingly and husband, John; grandchildren, McKenzie Mattingly and Joshua Mattingly; and brother, David Parker and wife, Mahlon.
Paul graduated from Athens High School, Henderson County Junior College, and Texas A&M University. He was in the Texas city management profession for over 42 years before retiring in December 2014. He was a friend, mentor and touched the lives of many in the profession that he loved so much. He always had time to listen to anyone who came to him with questions or concerns. Paul served as President of the Texas City Management Association and on many boards and associations during his career. He loved the Lord and reading his Bible daily. In his younger years he loved deer hunting, but upon retirement and moving to the Hill Country he had come to love feeding flour tortillas to the many deer that frequent the yard daily. Paul loved his family more than life itself. His granddaughter, McKenzie, and grandson, Josh, were his greatest joys. He wanted to retire to New Braunfels specifically to be near his grandchildren and of course, his daughter, Shannon, and her husband, John. Paul also loved Texas A&M University and the Aggies. His personality and sense of humor were large and anyone who came to know him loved him. He has left behind quite a legacy.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022, from 6-8 pm at Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home, 1910 East Tyler St Athens, Texas 75751. Memorial services will be held at Rock Hill Baptist Church, 20022 TX-31 Brownsboro, Texas 75756 on November 29th beginning at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Mike Hunter will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Paul’s name to First United Methodist Church of Murchison. 6010 Hwy 31, Murchison, Texas 75778.
