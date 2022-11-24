Paul L. Parker was born in Athens, TX on September 2, 1948, to Darold E. Parker and Mary Saxon Parker. Paul passed away surrounded by his family and friends on November 20, 2022.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Darold and Mary Parker, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mildred and Sebern Watley. He is survived by his wife of over 53 years, Sue Parker; daughter Shannon Mattingly and husband, John; grandchildren, McKenzie Mattingly and Joshua Mattingly; and brother, David Parker and wife, Mahlon.