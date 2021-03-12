Martha Valentine Simpson
Services for Martha Valentine Simpson, 71, of La Porte, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 in the Wayfarers Chapel Church in Redtown, with Bro. Horace Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Durham Cemetery in Redtown.
Martha was born June 17, 1949 in Lufkin to the late Hazel Inez (Boatman) and John Jacob Durham. She passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at her residence.
She loved gardening, flowers, reading and music. She also enjoyed travelling before her illness.
She is survived by her husband, M.J. Simpson of La Porte; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Brandi Valentine of Seabrook; daughter and son-in-law, Samantha Simpson and Jeremiah Chaplain of Alvin; grandchildren, Margaret Chaplain, Amelia Chaplain, Molly Valentine, and Nora Chaplain; sisters, Janice Williams, Sarah Moore; brother, John Jacob Durham; nephews, Eric and James Parnell, Cody Durham; nieces, Rebecca Parnell, and Marcie Hull.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and son, Jason Herchell Valentine.
Pallbearers will be Gary Greening, Mark Hull, Cody Durham, Dallas Guerrero, Rick Clark and James Parnell. Honorary pallbearer is Pate Greening.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to her favorite charities, Texas Children’s Hospital or St. Jude’s.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
