Rick (Richard) Garner Jr.
Rick (Richard) Garner Jr., 68, of Lufkin, was born June 25, 1952 in Dallas, Texas, the son of Richard S. Garner and Helen (Blansitp) Garner, and died Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Lufkin. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Rick was a math teacher at Huntington High School. He grew up in DeSoto, Texas, and then worked in private industry. Rick was at Huntington High School for the last 16 years, and teaching was the job that he loved most.
Mr. Garner is survived by his wife, Kathy C. Garner of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Bruce Mason of Madison, CT; son, Ricky Garner of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Corbin and Kaden Mason of Madison, CT; mother, Helen B. Garner of Athens, TX; step daughter, Sarah Bruce of Winnfield, LA; and step grandchildren, Maggie, Natalie, and Mollie of Winnfield, LA.
He was preceded in death by his father; and brother, Mike Garner.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.