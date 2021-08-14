Michael Anthony Harty
Private family memorial services for Michael Anthony Harty, 57, of Lufkin will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Michael was born March 17, 1964 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to Elza Wilkes Harty and the late Evie Nell (Bell) Harty, and died Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at his residence. Michael will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his father, Elza Harty of Lufkin; brother, Steven Harty of Lufkin; sister, Faith Harty Jones and husband Phillip of Fort Worth; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Evie Nell Harty; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Denman Avenue Baptist Church, 1807 E. Denman Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
