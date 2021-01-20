March 24, 1929-January 18, 2021
Lonie Mae Fry died and went to her eternal home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on January 18, 2021 in Lufkin, Texas at the age of 91 years. She was born in Crecy (Groveton), Texas on March 24, 1929 to Robert Pillows and Onie Mae (Lee) Pillows.
Lonie was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a lifetime member of Apple Springs Baptist Church. In 1946, she married Harvey Fry and they were happily married for 55 years. She was a member of Texas Farm Bureau. Lonie was a people person. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved “Sunday” gatherings and home-made ice cream. She enjoyed gardening and working on the ranch.
Lonie is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Onie Pillows; her husband, Harvey Fry; son, Kenneth Fry and her siblings: Walter, Winnie Fae, Delia, Billy, Lucille, William Earnest, Robert Lee, Gleathan, and Glenice. Her survivors include her loving son, Kevin Fry and wife, Evelin Fry of Trinity, TX; grandchildren: Randall Fry, Dwayne Fry, Christopher Fry, Kristina Fry, Eddy Rojas, and Jacob Rojas; great-grandchildren, Tyler Fry, Lynsey Fry, Brittany Burke, Wrangler Fry, and Lacer Fry; great-great grandchild: Briley Fry; siblings: sister, Nell Forest of Diboll, Texas; sister, Melba Joy White of Diboll, Texas; brother, Garth Pillows of Crecy, Texas; brother, Glenn Pillows of New Caney, Texas and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also, survive.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton, TX. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in the Cartwright Memorial Chapel of Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton, TX. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery in Apple Springs, Texas.
Please share your memories with the family and sign our online guestbook @www.grovetonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.