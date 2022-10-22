Graveside services for Rela Ann Havard, 70, of Groveton, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022 in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Groveton, with Bro. Lester McAdams officiating.
Mrs. Havard was born January 15, 1952 in Houston, Texas, the daughter of the late Lorena Mayrene (Parrish) and Clark Hudson Nevins. She passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Havard was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family very much. She enjoyed riding horses and hunting, and enjoyed being with the County Youth Fair. She was retired from Temple Industries.
Survivors include her husband, Tomie Havard, Sr. of Groveton; daughter, Windy King of Apple Springs; son, Michael Beaty and wife Stacey of Huntington; stepson, Tommy Havard Jr. and wife Linda of Huntington; son, Michael Havard and wife Ruth Ann of Huntington; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Don Nevins.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Havard was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Redd.
Pallbearers will be Michael Beaty, Tommy Havard, Jr., Duane Nevins, Levi Havard, Dalton Havard and Chad Sachatino.
Honorary pallbearers will be Trae Parrish and David Meeks.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
