Valerie Nicole Farr
Celebration of Life Services for Valerie Nicole Farr, 38, of Montgomery, Texas will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, Lufkin, Texas. Officiating will be Brother Steve Cowart and Brother Lamar Denby. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Valerie was born February 14, 1982 in Nacogdoches, Texas. She is the daughter of Cynthia (Still) Farr and Wyman Farr of Lufkin, Texas. She passed away after a tragic automobile accident Friday, June 12, 2020 in Montgomery County, Texas.
Valerie was a loving mother to her three boys, a crazy sister to her siblings, a fun-loving aunt to her nieces and nephews, and the sweetest niece to her aunts and uncles, with a more infectious smile than anyone could possibly imagine. She loved all of her cousins and she was a beautiful, caring friend to so many. In addition, she was a special valentine to her parents, the day she was born. One of her greatest achievements was earning her LVN Certificate in December 2017 and her LVN License in March 2018, so she could follow her passion of treating and helping others. She was a very dedicated, passionate nurse with a huge heart who loved her residents and those she took care of. Her patients and co-workers alike loved her bubbly personality and compassionate spirit. Although Valerie was raised mostly in the city, she was a country girl at heart and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and always loved going to the beach to soak up some sunshine. Valerie had a vivacious spirit and was generous, kind-hearted and she had learned to give her worries and challenges to our Heavenly Father to help her understand people, who were not as kind-hearted as she was.
Survivors include her three sons, Ashton and Landon Springer of Spring, Texas, Lincoln Farr of Montgomery, Texas; parents, Wyman and Cynthia Farr of Lufkin, Texas; sisters, Teresa Willis and husband Scott of Cleveland, Texas, Carolyn Staacke and husband Mike of Montgomery, Texas; brothers, John Farr of Lansing, New York, Mike Farr and wife Kristi of Somerville, Texas; grandparents, Sherman and Louise Farr of Lufkin, Texas; seven aunts and seven uncles; eight nieces and eight nephews; and five great-nieces and five great-nephews.
Valerie was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandparents, Joe Mack and Lucille Still, and Robert Alexander Blaine, Jr. and wife Helen; her paternal great-grandparents, Jeff and Callie Farr; her maternal grandparents, Billy Joe and Avalon Still; her uncle, Robert Dudley Still; and her aunt, Karen Joyce Farr Butler.
Honorary pallbearers will be Matt Farr, Cory Coulter, Hunter Farr, Derek Zane, Nick Russell, Josh Nelson, Nathan Gonzalez, and Caleb Willis.
In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to a Trust Account for her three boys. Further details will be available at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service Friday, June 19, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church, Lufkin, Texas.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
