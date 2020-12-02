Funeral services for Tommy L. Koonce, 89, of Lufkin will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bennie Boles officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Sunset Memorial Park in Nacogdoches.
Mr. Koonce was born February 7, 1931 in Taft, Texas to the late Maidie (Seago) and Buren Koonce, and died Monday, November 30, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Koonce had resided in Lufkin most of his life. He served in the U.S. Army and retired as Quality Control Inspector from Texas Foundries following 42 years of employment. He enjoyed doing yardwork, raking, mowing, traveling and taking vacations with the entire family, who he dearly loved. Mr. Koonce was a member of Redtown Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Craft and husband Randall of Pollok; sons, James Bud Koonce and wife Shirley and Terrell Koonce and wife Frances, all of Lufkin; grandchildren, Holly Cryer and husband Ben, Brad Allen, Adam Craft, Ashley Koonce Trapp and husband Josh, Hannah Koonce, and Delaney Koonce; great-grandchildren, Kayli Badeaux, Kylee Warnasch, Taylor Allen, Sequoia McKelvey, Grace Madden, Dakota Madden, and Raylynn Trapp; sisters, Clara Lackey of Beaumont and Millie Elliott of Nacogdoches; brother-in-law, Denny Ray Stark of Beaumont; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Glenda (Babcock) Koonce; granddaughter, Meagan Koonce; sister, Margie Stark; sister and brother-in-law, Pauline and Lewis Perkins; and brother-in-law, Nelson Lackey.
Pallbearers will be Roy Lackey, Jimmy Stark, Gary Stark, Brad Allen, Mark Perkins, and Bobby Knight.
Honorary pallbearer will be Randall Craft.
Memorial contributions may be made to Redtown Missionary Baptist Church, 6310 W State Highway 7, Pollok, Texas 75969.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.