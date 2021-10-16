Memorial services for Joe Truett Thompson, Sr., of Lufkin, Texas, will be held the 20th day of October at 2:00 pm at Kelty’s First Baptist Church in Lufkin with Pastor Aaron Wilson officiating.
Joe Truett Thompson, Sr. was born on June 18, 1943 in Baytown, Texas to Joe Truett Thompson and Lois Vivian (Hightower) Thompson, and died on October 7, 2021 in Lufkin, Texas.
Joe, also commonly known as “Joey”, loved to spend time with his family and friends, enjoy nature and the outdoors. He always found ways to help others. He was an animal lover, and had deep appreciation and respect for wildlife. He was known for his kind nature and sense of humor. He loved to make people smile, and was often described as having a “pure soul”. Joe was a highly skilled welder for many years whom later in life moved on to other rewarding careers which he loved. Being the outdoorsy and active man he was, he thoroughly enjoyed working in the yard, walking the trails through the woods near his home, and making flower beds look exceptional. Joe spent his time at home reading, studying his Bible, writing poetry, and taking good care of his cats. He cherished fellowship with his family at Keltys First Baptist Church. Joe’s family was dear to his heart, as were his many beloved friends.
Joe is survived by his: son Joe Truett Thompson, Jr.; brother, Jimmie Thompson; sister, Frances Priscilla (Thompson) Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joe was preceded in death by his: father, Joe Truett Thompson; mother, Lois Vivian (Hightower) Thompson; sister, Kay (Thompson) Simms; brother, David Wayne Thompson.
Special memorials may be made to Keltys First Baptist Church.
