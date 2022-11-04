Funeral services for Billy LeRoy Allen, 79, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dylan Sandlin and Jasen Thomas officiating. Entombment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Mr. Allen was born February 4, 1943 in Weches, Texas to the late Florine (May) and Bert Allen, and died Tuesday, November 2, 2022 in a local hospital.
Mr. Allen was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and retired from the Yellow Freight Pipeliners Local Union 798. He was a Mason with the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F. & A.M. and a member of Redland Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Amy Allen and partner Leslie Morales of Lufkin; brother, John “Little” Henry Brown and wife Celista; niece, Ashlynn Sandlin and husband Dylan; nephew, Garrett Brown and wife Amanda; great-niece, Preslee Brown; great-nephews, John Hutson Brown and Koleman Roy Sandlin; and special friend, Judy Carter.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Garrett Brown, Little Henry Brown, Jordan Smith, Randy Baker, and Darrick Henderson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Bartlett and Coy Ford.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter, 1901 Hill Street, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 Sunday afternoon prior to the services.
