Funeral services for Billy LeRoy Allen, 79, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dylan Sandlin and Jasen Thomas officiating. Entombment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Mr. Allen was born February 4, 1943 in Weches, Texas to the late Florine (May) and Bert Allen, and died Tuesday, November 2, 2022 in a local hospital.