Edward Moses Bollier
Services for Edward Moses Bollier, 91, of Apple Springs, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6, in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Mr. Bollier was born Sept. 12, 1929, in Minden, Louisiana, and died Feb. 20, 2021, in Apple Springs.
Kenneth W. Calhoun
Kenneth W. Calhoun, 67, was born Dec. 2, 1953, and died Feb. 16, 2021, in Sweet Union. His cremation is under the direction of All Families Mortuary.
Tracy Davisson
Services for Tracy Davisson, 75, of Hudson, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Aldredge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Mr. Davisson was born Jan. 25, 1946, in Dallas and died Feb. 24, 2021, in Lufkin.
Hiawwiatha Deckard
Services for Hiawwiatha Deckard, 72, of Nacogdoches, will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday. He was born June 22, 1949, and died at his home Feb. 23, 2021.
Hazel Mae Denning
Services for Hazel Mae Denning, 80, formerly of Nigton, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday with visitation from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the All Families Mortuary Center. She was born Jan. 11, 1941, and died Jan. 21, 2021, at Castle Pines Nursing Center.
Della Mallone
Graveside services for Della Malone, 72, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Davis Memorial Garden. Della Malone was born Oct. 11, 1948, and died Feb. 15, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Cynthia Marshall
Graveside services for Cynthia Marshall, 64, of La Porte, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Mrs. Marshall was born Feb. 6, 1957, and died Feb. 22, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Greg Montes
Services for Greg Montes, 59, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Montes was born Jan. 29, 1962, and died Feb. 23, 2021, in a local hospital.
David Michael Ratliff
Cremation arrangements for David Michael Ratliff, 73, of Spring, are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home. He was born July 14, 1947, in Jackson, Mississippi, and died Feb. 16, 2021, in The Woodlands.
Leeland Max Rowe
Services for Leeland Max Rowe, 81, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Rowe died Feb. 25, 2021, in Lufkin.
Velma Sharpton
Services for Velma Sharpton, 94, formerly of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. She was born April 29, 1926, and died Feb. 18, 2021.
Ronnie Wayne Teets
Graveside services for Ronnie Wayne Teets, 57, of Corrigan, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pine Grove Cemetery. He was born June 2, 1963, and died Feb. 21, 2021, at Memorial Herman Medical Center. His viewing will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday All Families Mortuary’s Chapel.
Gene Thompson
Services for Gene Thompson, 62, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in New Jerusalem Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mr. Thompson was born April 14, 1958, in Diboll, and died Feb. 16, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
