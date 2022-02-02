Funeral services for Kathey Darlene Jordan, 64, of Hudson will be held Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Buddy Leach and Brother Ken Donaghue officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Jordan was born April 28, 1956 in Lufkin, Texas and died Friday, January 28, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Jordan was a lifelong resident of Hudson and owned and operated Rite Way Insulation for 35 years. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Jerry Jordan of Hudson; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeb and Mary Stringer, Jeremy and Ashley Jordan, Jonathan and Heather Jordan, all of Hudson; grandchildren, Josiah, Jeremiah, and Jordan Stringer, Easton and Eli Jordan, Makenzie and Dylan Jordan; sisters and brother-in-law, Linda Mayo of Hudson, Shirley and C.B. McCarty of Hudson; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edna (Nash) and Rhobie “Rip” Smith; and brothers, Jake Holland, Kenneth Holland ,and Tubby Stringer.
Pallbearers will be Josiah Stringer, Jeremiah Stringer, Dustye Tompkins, Ricky Innerarity, Mackenzie Doggett, and Clayton Gesford.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis Tennessee 38105 or www.stjude.org.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
