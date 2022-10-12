Janelle Coleman Ashley, age 81, beloved wife, dedicated mother of three, and much-loved grandmother to nine passed away peacefully on October 7, 2022. Married to her high school sweetheart, Ray Ashley on November 26, 1960, for nearly sixty-two years.

Janelle was born on March 29, 1941 to Ellen Louise (Ballow) and Charlie Young Coleman in Malakoff, Texas. Janelle was a graduate of Lufkin High School Class of 1959 and earned her Bachelor in Business Administration in 1962 and a Master of Arts in English in 1964 from Stephen F. Austin State University (SFA). She went on to earn her Doctorate of Philosophy in Management from the University of North Texas where she pioneered as their first woman to receive a doctorate from their school of business.