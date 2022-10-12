Janelle Coleman Ashley, age 81, beloved wife, dedicated mother of three, and much-loved grandmother to nine passed away peacefully on October 7, 2022. Married to her high school sweetheart, Ray Ashley on November 26, 1960, for nearly sixty-two years.
Janelle was born on March 29, 1941 to Ellen Louise (Ballow) and Charlie Young Coleman in Malakoff, Texas. Janelle was a graduate of Lufkin High School Class of 1959 and earned her Bachelor in Business Administration in 1962 and a Master of Arts in English in 1964 from Stephen F. Austin State University (SFA). She went on to earn her Doctorate of Philosophy in Management from the University of North Texas where she pioneered as their first woman to receive a doctorate from their school of business.
Janelle began her teaching career in 1962 at Nacogdoches High School as a business communications teacher. In the fall of 1965 she launched her career at SFA as a business teacher, then moved to be the Dean of Business from 1981-1992, later serving as Vice President for Academic Affairs until she retired in 2002. After spending thirty years in education in Texas, she pioneered once again as she became the first woman President of Worcester State University in Worcester, Massachusetts. After nine years as the University’s tenth president and leaving a remarkable legacy she retired for a second time in 2011. With unassuming humility, she was a mentor and role model to countless, influencing and touching the lives of many. Her infectious grace and charm has been described by those that knew her as immediate, joyous and overwhelming. In 2011, she and Ray returned to their roots in Nacogdoches.
Family was most important to Janelle. Through the years, she cheered her children on from the sidelines in everything they endeavored to do taking pride in all of their accomplishments. Her deep love for family clearly showed in how much she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, sister and brother-in-law.
Her parents, as well as her sister, Sue Coleman Morgan, preceded Janelle in death. Her husband, Ray and their children Debbie Ashley of Nacogdoches, Amy (Ashley) Berdos and son-in-law Andrew Berdos of Plainville, Massachusetts and Mitch Ashley and daughter-in-law Amy Polk Ashley of Nacogdoches survive her. Grandchildren include Johnathon Berdos, Ashley Berdos, Paige Berdos, Brandon Berdos, Lauren Grace Ashley, Mitchell Ashley, Caroline Ashley, Coleman Norris and Adam Norris along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Memories and condolences may be added at www.casonmonk-metcalf.com.
There will be a visitation held on Wednesday, October 12 from 5:00 — 7:00 pm at Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Home in Nacogdoches. A private interment will take place on Thursday, October 13 at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Lufkin.
