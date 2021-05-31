Graveside services for George E. Owens, 64, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Gann Cemetery with Brother Steve Cowart and Todd Hopson officiating.
George was born October 27, 1956 in Groveton, Texas to the late Rozelle (Townsend) and George Owens, and died Saturday, May 29, 2021 at his residence.
George worked 20+ years as a supervisor for Georgia Pacific and had owned and operated Owens Decks for 13 years. He was an avid bow hunter and fisherman, and loved teaching his grandson to follow in his footsteps. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, football, golf, old westerns, and fishing tournaments.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa (Nerren) Owens of Lufkin; stepson and daughter-in-law, Justin and Laura Plopper of Huntington; grandchildren, Bryson Plopper and Brynlee Plopper of Huntington; sister and brother-in-law, Lavern and Oliver “Jr.” Cox of Houston; nephews and wives, Gary and Vickie Smith of Livingston, Curtis, Sr. and Belinda Smith of Shepherd; niece, Deborah Cox of Houston; great-nephews, Danny Smith, Curtis Smith, Jr., Ryan Smith, Wesley Smith, and William Messer; great-nieces, Kimberly Smith, Ashley Smith, Jaylyn Providence-Branch, and Deja Pollard; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Randy and Sabrina Nerren and their family; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dixie and David Haskins and their family; numerous other relatives; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law, Wayne and Liddie Nerren.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
