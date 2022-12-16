A Celebration of Life for Linda Lee Berry, 73, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Rock House in Chambers Park, 425 Pershing Avenue. Feel free to come and go as you please as we celebrate her life. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Berry was born September 7, 1949 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Claudine (Moore) and Frank Dutch Lovejoy and died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Berry graduated from Carlisle High School in 1967. She worked in the Angelina County Court system beginning in 1978 and retired from County Court of Law #1, Judge Joe Lee Register. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, hunting and fishing. She loved making trips to the casino with her mother. Mrs. Berry had a soft spot for dogs in need and all her dogs were rescues.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Christina and Robert Wellborn, Tommie Jo “T.J.” and Ken Yeates, Leigh Ann Bass and T.J. Wittmann, and Jamie and Karli Arnold; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dutch and Claudine Lovejoy; and husband of 40 years, Irving Ray Berry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County, 1102 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
