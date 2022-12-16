Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Linda Lee Berry

A Celebration of Life for Linda Lee Berry, 73, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Rock House in Chambers Park, 425 Pershing Avenue. Feel free to come and go as you please as we celebrate her life. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.