Funeral services for Gleen Athey, 62, of Huntington, will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Highway Missionary Baptist Church in Huntington with Bro. Lamar Denby officiating. Interment will follow at Huntington Cemetery.
Mr. Athey was born November 1, 1958, in Lufkin, Texas, to Arthur Gleen Athey, Sr. and Reba Jane (Stephens) Athey, and died October 6, 2021, in Lufkin.
Mr. Athey was a member of Highway Missionary Baptist Church in Huntington. He worked at Southland Color Graphics for 20 years and was currently working for Allan Loggins and Sons, Inc. Mr. Athey loved his children and grandchildren and above all his precious dogs. He also enjoyed drag racing, living in the country, and cooking for the family.
Mr. Athey is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Trey and Jessica Athey of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Candace and Brent Bennett of Benton, AR; grandson, Matthew Crawford of Lufkin; granddaughter, Madalyn Bennett of Benton, AR; grandson, Jaxon McJunkin of Benton, AR; granddaughter, Dusty Brewer of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Janie and Mike Byrd of Longview; brother, Mark Athey of Lufkin; great aunt, Lillie Mae “Sissy” Denson of Broken Bow, OK; numerous nieces and nephew; special friends Shane and Shelly Nerren; and his favorite four legged children, Shy and Bogey.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Athey, Brent Bennett, Trey Athey, Mark Athey, Matthew Crawford, and Jaxon McJunkin.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Shane Nerren.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.