Services for Vera Blake, 64, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Blake died on March 8, 2021, in Lufkin.
Most Popular
Articles
- Angelina County grand jury hands up indictments to 115 people
- Kennard man facing charges for intoxication manslaughter
- COVID-19 vaccine online scheduling platform roll-out scheduled for Monday
- Two hospitalized in single-vehicle crash
- Lufkin ISD seeks clarification to NAACP open records request, investigation
- Lufkin police release name of man injured when Hyundai rear-ended 18-wheeler on Highway 59
- Two affordable housing units coming to Lufkin
- Groveton native speaks about participating in the 'Ultimate Cowboy Showdown'
- Area schools respond to Abbott’s mask update, TEA guidance
- EDITORIAL: It’s About Time: Angelina County finally gets ‘something done’ as online vaccination hub opens Monday
Images
Videos
Receive our News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.