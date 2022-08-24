shafer square sept 2021

Carl Edward Yarbrough

Funeral services for Carl Edward Yarbrough, 75, of Hudson, formerly of the Houston/Porter area, will be held Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at The Foundry Assembly of God Church (formerly known as Victory Assembly of God, 1405 Chestnut St., Lufkin, Texas 75901) in Lufkin with Pastor Mike Fowler and Bro. Chris Rhodes officiating. A graveside service will be held the same day at 3:30 p.m. at Newman Cemetery.