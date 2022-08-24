Funeral services for Carl Edward Yarbrough, 75, of Hudson, formerly of the Houston/Porter area, will be held Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at The Foundry Assembly of God Church (formerly known as Victory Assembly of God, 1405 Chestnut St., Lufkin, Texas 75901) in Lufkin with Pastor Mike Fowler and Bro. Chris Rhodes officiating. A graveside service will be held the same day at 3:30 p.m. at Newman Cemetery.
Mr. Yarbrough was born on born May 13, 1947, in Lufkin, Texas, and went to be with the Lord with a glorious smile on his face on August 22, 2022.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 54 years, Jacqueline (Jackie) Mae Clovis Yarbrough; sister, Audrey Evelyn Chapman; sons, Vincent and his wife Lowrie, and Scott and his wife Tammy; grandsons, Carl II and Patrick Yarbrough; granddaughters, Christian and husband Korey Musil, Monica Yarbrough, and Courtney Yarbrough; great-granddaughters, Emma Grace and soon to be Everleigh Rose; numerous nieces and nephews; along with his church family at The Foundry Assembly of God.
Mr. Yarbrough is preceded in death by his parents, N.P. and Allie Mae Yarbrough; daughter, Kristy Marie Yarbrough; and brothers, Anson Dewitt, Marlin Ray, Virgil Lee, William Boyd, and Curtis Wayne Yarbrough.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Yarbrough, Korey Musil, Keith Smith, Ronnie Garcia, Chris Keys, and Jason Dickerson.
Carl’s family is eternally grateful for the care provided to him by Hospice in the Pines.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022, at The Foundry Assembly of God Church, prior to the funeral service.
