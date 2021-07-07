Services for Phylis Jan Dew, 72, of Forest, were held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bobby Whisenant officiating. Eulogy was given by Karen Shumaker. Interment followed in the Hester Cemetery in Forest.
Phylis was born July 26, 1948 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Opal Virginia (Harrison) and Robert Milford Shumaker. She passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at The Joseph House in Lufkin.
Phylis was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was retired from Lufkin State Supported Living Center as a dental assistant. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Phylis enjoyed singing, hunting, and fishing.
Survivors include her son, Roy Brent Dew; daughter and son-in-law, JoAna and Chris Lamon; grandchildren, Bailey Dew, Janie Eddings, Lindsey Russell, Colby Lamon and Jacob Lamon; great-grandchildren, Noah, Ella, Raleigh, Lorelai, Michael, Hunter and Wyatt; sisters and brothers-in-law, Beverly and Doyle Vinson and Brenda and Mickey Chumley; brother and sister-in-law, Kelly and Karen Shumaker; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Steven and Theresa Dew, Phillip and Kim Dew, Randal and Brenda Dew and Kevin and Shawna Dew; and special friends, Diana Carlquist, Barbara Arnold and Dianne Hopper.
Phylis was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Joe Dew in 2004; parents; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elbert and Retha Dew.
Pallbearers were Colby Lamon, Jacob Lamon, Wesley Eddings, Dale Litton, James Russell and Brent Dew.
Honorary pallbearers were Chris Lamon, Kelly Shumaker and her nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Phylis’ memory may be made to The Joseph House; or to the animal shelter of your choice.
