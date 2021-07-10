Betty Mosley Russell
Funeral services for Betty Mosley Russell, 89, of Magnolia will be held Monday, July 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with John Helbig officiating. Interment will follow in Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. Russell was born June 28, 1932 in the Bald Hill Community of Angelina County, Texas, and died Thursday, July 8, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Russell resided in Beaumont for 60 plus years and worked as a Funeral Assistant at Kelly Hixson Funeral Home. She moved to Magnolia in 2012. Mrs. Russell was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She was a member of Longmire Road Church of Christ in Conroe.
Survivors include her daughter, Pam Campbell of Magnolia; grandson, Stacy Campbell and wife Jackie of Magnolia; and great-granddaughters, Karleigh Campbell and Charliee Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bessie Mae Mosley; husband, James Bryant “JB” Russell; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon Kay and Calvin Daeke; son-in-law, Charles Campbell; and brother, George Gilbreath.
Memorial contributions may be made to Longmire Road Church of Christ, 200 Longmire Road, Conroe, Texas 77304.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Monday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
