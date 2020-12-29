Ronald Brown
Services for Ronald Brown, 66, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Brown died Dec. 27, 2020, in Lufkin.
Ethel Edwards
Services for Ethel Edwards, 83, of Franklin, will be Tuesday, with public viewing from 11-11:45 a.m. and the service at noon at North New Hope Baptist Church. She was born March 16, 1937, and died Dec. 22, 2020, at Legacy Nursing Home. Internment will follow in Owensville Cemetery. All Families Mortuary, directors.
Virgie Flenoy
Services for Virgie Flenoy, 57, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Mrs. Flenoy was born Jan. 9, 1963, in Lufkin, and died Dec. 24, 2020, in Lufkin.
Darvin Horton
Darvin Horton, 81, of Lufkin, was born July 8, 1939, and died Dec. 21, 2020, at Hospice in the Pines. All Families Mortuary, directors.
Garth Jacob
Services for Garth Jacob, 58, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Garth was born Feb. 9, 1962, and died Dec. 23, 2020.
Ross Sterling McClain, Sr.
Services for Ross Sterling McClain, Sr., 90, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Wallace Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mr. McClain was born Aug. 26, 1930, in Angelina County and died Dec. 24, 2020, in Lufkin.
Helen Patricia Nash
Services for Helen Patricia Nash, 74, of Milano, will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Helen was born Oct. 24, 1946, and died Dec. 24, 2020, in a hospital in The Woodlands. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
George B. Ramirez, Sr.
George B. Ramirez, Sr., 71, of Lufkin, was born March 14, 1949, and died Dec. 21, 2020, at Woodland Heights Medical Center. All Families Mortuary, directors.
Cashena Rhodes
Services for Cashena Rhodes, 45, of San Augustine, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Rhodes died Dec. 26, 2020, in Houston.
Max Stanley
Max Stanley, 76, was born July 31, 1944, and died Dec. 28, 2020, at Castle Pines Nursing Home. All Families Mortuary, directors.
