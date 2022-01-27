Joyce Mildred Pezdirtz, 78, of Lufkin, Texas passed away January 15, 2022. She was born in Teaneck, New Jersey to Albert Gyuro, Sr. and Mildred Zabulonis Gyuro.
In 1950, the Gyuros packed up their four kids and left New Jersey for a new life in sunny Arizona. After arriving in Tucson, they added another four children to the family. The adventures were many and memorable. Joyce graduated from Salpointe Catholic High School and the University of Arizona. After a successful career in the banking industry, she went back to college and obtained a degree in Education from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Joyce is survived by daughter Gina Parrish Davis (Jeff); stepdaughter Trish Kotek (Vince); grandchildren Stephen Davis, John Mark Davis, Sallye Davis, Beth Kotek Hanschen, Cameron Kotek, brothers Al Gyuro, Jr. (Sue), Donald Gyuro, Gary Gyuro (Terry); sisters Lisa White (Tim), Judy Johnson (Robert), Ilona Fague (Joe) and sister-in-law Linda Gyuro all from Tucson, Arizona; and many other family and friends who loved her.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Williams Pezdirtz, her parents, brother Martin Gyuro and nephew Jimmie Gyuro.
Joyce was a faithful follower of Christ, a devoted Catholic and founding member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Lufkin. Her husband affectionately called her “Joyful Joyce” and her joy was evident to those who knew her. She lived her life passionately with a deep commitment to God and her family. Her grandchildren were her greatest delight.
Services for Joyce will be Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Lewisville, Texas.
