Luis Arturo ‘Art’ Hernandez Sr.
Mass of Christian Burial for Luis Arturo “Art” Hernandez Sr., 57, of Diboll, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Carroway Funeral Home with rosary recited at 7 p.m. Mr. Hernandez was born Aug. 1, 1963, in Rio Bravo, Tamps, Mexico, and died March 31, 2021, in Lufkin.
