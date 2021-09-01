Brooks Milner Kennedy
Brooks Milner Kennedy, 73, of Lufkin died Thursday, August 26, 2021 in a local hospital. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home with burial of cremains in Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington.
Mr. Kennedy was born January 3, 1948 in Martin, Tennessee to the late Porter (Brooks) and Larry Milner Kennedy.
Mr. Kennedy earned a BS from the University of Tennessee and MS from Memphis State University. His occupations include teacher, technical administrator, and entrepreneur. Mr. Kennedy loved the church and all people. He used his gifts of technological expertise, teaching ability, generous spirit, and hopeful, positive vision to bless students, friends, and churches.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Darin and Kimberly Kennedy of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Derek and Carrie Kennedy of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Michael Kennedy and wife Helen of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Daniel Kennedy of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Clark, Lana, and Kara Kennedy of Fort Worth; sister, Laree Brewer of Martin, Tennessee; and a number of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Jonceal Kennedy.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.